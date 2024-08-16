'Our Queen': BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía's New Woman earns global praise; check out top 10 reactions

In the music video for New Woman, Lisa channeled her ‘It Girl’ avatar, absolutely leaving fans in awe with her fierceness. In addition, her musical synergy with Rosalía is also receiving global praise. The conceptual ‘Y2K-coded’ MV speaks volumes about Lisa’s artistry. Truly, she is our queen. Here is how fans are reacting to her new release.

Lisa is truly the queen who is reshaping the K-pop industry by herself.

Fans are so happy to see Lisa is finally getting to make solo music as she wants. Many fans think after parting ways with YG Entertainment, she got to ‘flap her wings’. New Woman marks a fresh era for the K-pop queen.

Lisa is credited as a co-writer in New Woman and fans can’t help but praise her many talents when it comes to making music.

Fans can’t get enough of the transitions featured in the music video for New Woman. From Rosalía’s head turn to swapping frames with Lisa, the special effects team did a brilliant job.

BLINKs and Lilies are also ‘obsessed’ with Lisa and Rosalía’s synergy in the New Woman music video. This is what happens when both queens in their respective music industries come together to create something iconic that will go down the history. Their collaboration is so good that many even pointed out the subtle LGBTQ+ reference they gave in the music video.

Fans can’t help but wonder how hard Lisa worked on New Woman. From her lyrics to visuals, everything seems to have come together to transform this song into a hit.

Visuals! Need we say more? Lisa is known for creating unique yet captivating scenes in her music videos. All her past releases including MONEY, LALISA, and ROCKSTAR have witnessed this. So fans had high hopes for New Woman and the BLACKPINK member didn't disappoint.

Lisa is known for her fierce lyrics and in New Woman, once again she poured her heart out without any ‘care’ for the haters.

The K-pop icon once again showed why she is a superstar! With her musical brilliance, she created something so iconic overall in New Woman that will stay in the fans’ hearts and heads for a long time.

Through New Woman, Lisa has solidified her status as a worldwide icon. Fans are eagerly anticipating more solo projects from the BLAKCPINK maknae while staying tuned to the music charts.

