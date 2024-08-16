BLACKPINK’s Lisa is stunning a New Woman in quirky comeback music video for single featuring Rosalia; WATCH

The wait is finally over: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosalia’s highly anticipated collaboration is here! On August 16 at 9 a.m. KST, Lisa dropped the music video for her new single New Woman, featuring Spanish artist Rosalia. Released through Lisa’s label LLOUD Co. in partnership with RCA Records, the track was co-written by Swedish singer Tove Lo and produced by Max Martin and Ilya, who are known for their work with Ariana Grande. The single arrived with a sleek, visually quirky and stylish music video.

New Woman is Lisa’s second release under her newly established agency LLoud, following her solo single ROCKSTAR. The track captures the pride and fearlessness of the modern woman. In the music video, Lisa and Rosalia embody the fierce and mysterious personas of two untouchable women through surreal, dreamlike scenes. Lisa opens with high-energy verses about overcoming challenges and emerging as a “New Woman” with a “revved up aura.” The music video is a visual feast that enhances the song’s infectious energy, with Rosalía adding a bilingual flair that boosts its overall appeal.

Watch the track below-

The new song follows just over a month after the K-pop icon embarked on a new phase of her solo career outside of BLACKPINK with ROCKSTAR. That track debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200, and it became the BLACKPINK rapper’s first-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Meanwhile, Lisa is set to co-headline the Global Citizen Festival in September, joining Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro. Next year, she'll make her acting debut in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus. Lisa will be the second BLACKPINK member to appear in an HBO series, following Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) in the drama The Idol, which premiered in June 2023.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has also made a notable impact with her recent single ROCKSTAR, earning four nominations in key categories. She’s up for Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction, highlighting her diverse artistry.

Lisa’s nomination for Best Editing is particularly exciting, as Nik Kohler’s dynamic visuals and cutting-edge editing capture the energy of her electrifying performance. In Best Choreography, Sean Bankhead’s innovative moves have earned Lisa recognition, showcasing her seamless blend of music and dance. Additionally, the striking visuals of ROCKSTAR have earned her a nomination for Best Art Direction, thanks to Pongsan Thawatwichian’s creative direction, which adds a unique flair to the music video.

