BTS’ all-English hit Dynamite becomes FIRST K-pop song to surpass 800 million streams on Oricon

BTS’ first all-English song Dynamite became a massive hit upon its release in 2020. From breaking records to soaring high on music charts, this track helped the septet further solidify their status as a global megastar group. Now the track has lent them a hand in creating history once again. It has exceeded 800 million streams on Oricon, becoming the first K-pop song to do so.

On August 16, Oricon, Japan’s largest music statistical site, announced through a Korean media outlet that BTS’ Dynamite has racked up a whopping 800 million streams.

According to the site, with this milestone, the group has officially become the first artist outside Japan to achieve the feat. At the same time, they are only the third act overall to have hit the stream count, following Japanese singers YOASOBI and Yuuri.

Congratulations to BTS on this historical day!

On August 21, 2020, BTS released Dynamite, their first song to be fully recorded in English. Although previously some of their tracks had English lyrics, this chartbuster massively helped the group expand their horizon in the global market.

This upbeat disco-pop boasts meaningful lyrics, lifting the fans’ spirits as BTS songs always do. The song talks about the joy and appreciation of little things that make one’s life valuable. The group’s leader RM once revealed that the song was created with a lot of positive vibes, hope, love, purity, and more.

The group was going through a difficult period at that point. So they made Dynamite to cheer themselves up and also deliver that positive energy to the listeners. The colorful vibrant music video adds to the overall funk elements in the song.

Watch BTS’ Dynamite MV here:

On the work front, BTS hasn’t had a music release in 2 years due to all members’ military enlistment. Only the eldest Jin has been discharged from the service. Next in line is J-Hope and the remaining members SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will return home in June 2025.

After a two-year gap, the group will make their comeback with new releases in 2025. Meanwhile, all seven members have used this break to advance in their individual music careers with new solo releases.

