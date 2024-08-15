Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Hawaii vacation with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault? New PIC goes viral

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was recently spotted in Hawaii, but not by herself. Guess who was she with? None other than her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault. The two have been seen in public frequently this year. Amid her busy new music release schedule, fans are happy to see her spending some quality time away from the hustle and bustle.

Recently, a fan shared a pic of Lisa that has taken the internet by storm. In the photo, she can be seen having a meal in a restaurant in Hawaii. A man is also seen sitting across from her. Although he is facing backward in the photo, presumably it’s her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault from the look of it.

See Lisa and Frédéric’s photo in Hawaii here:

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Lisa has been spotted with her rumored boyfriend. Most recently, following the release of her comeback single ROCKSTAR, the BLACKPINK rapper was rumored to be on a vacation with Frédéric Arnulat and his family.

An Instagram story shared by the French businessman’s sister-in-law created quite the buzz a few weeks ago. In the story, a dog similar to Lisa’s pet can be seen swimming across the ocean, while the MONEY singer’s voice can also be faintly heard in the background.

Advertisement

After the clip went viral, many speculated that their relationship might be going steady since the BLACKPINK singer is often seen hanging out with Frédéric’s family.

Though till now, Lisa has never addressed her dating rumors, unlike most K-pop idols she is always seen in public with Frédéric Arnault and that’s what fans love about her.

The duo’s introduction dates back to 2022 when he also attended BLACKPINK’s concert.

Since then, the rumored couple has been spotted hands in hand every now and then.

On the work front, Lisa recently made her solo comeback with ROCKSTAR. She is now set to release a new single titled New Woman featuring Spanish singer Rosalía. Following this, she will unveil another song titled NEW WOMAN.

Apart from her musical releases, Lisa will also make her acting debut soon with a role in the HBO series The White Lotus season 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA passed by police officers on sidewalk moments before falling due to sudden turn; CCTV clip reports on rapper's route