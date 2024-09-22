P1Harmony smashes previous first-day sales record with 300K copies sold for 7th mini-album SAD SONG

P1Harmony, a six-piece boy band that debuted in 2020, has witnessed massive first-day sales on their latest mini-album SAD SONG. Released on September 20, the EP has recorded over 300K unit sales, marking a new personal high for the group. With more days remaining for the rest of the week, it seems like P1Harmony will set a new record for their first-week sales.

According to the Hanteo Chart report on September 22, SAD SONG achieved a whopping 304,644 unit sales on its first day of release. With this, P1Harmony managed to shatter their previous first-day sales record of 251,576, set by their sixth mini-album HARMONY : ALL IN.

This impressive milestone also raises anticipation for the boy band’s new highest personal first-week sales forthcoming. Meanwhile, with SAD SONG, the group has managed to double the first-day sales of 166,676 accumulated by their debut studio album Killin’ It, released earlier this year.

Congratulations P1Harmony on achieving this remarkable feat!

On September 20, P1Harmony made their comeback with the seventh mini-album SAD SONG and its title track of the same name. The EP features six more songs - It’s Alright, Last Call, Welcome To, All You, WASP, and an English version of SAD SONG.

In particular, the title track is receiving a lot of praise from the fans for its emotional depth. This Latin-inspired track is totally fresh and new and a perfect fit for their flawless discography. The English version ends the EP with a warm and fun note, while the dynamic music video includes many references to their past release.

With a variety of different music styles and genres of the seven tracks, SAD SONG is the most versatile comeback yet by P1Harmony.

Watch the music video for the title track here:

Formed by FNC Entertainment, P1Harmony is an uber-talented boy band consisting of six members - Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. With their hugely successful single SIREN, the group marked their official debut on October 28, 2020. Some of their top songs are Do It Like This, JUMP, Killin’ It, Doom Du Doom, Back Down, and Fall In Love Again among others.

