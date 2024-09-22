aespa’s Karina leads September girl group member brand reputation rankings; IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Winter closely follow
aespa’s Karina is leading the girl group brand reputation rankings for September. Following her in the second and third spots are IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Winter respectively. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, and more have claimed some top spots among the top 30.
On September 22, The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the September girl group member brand reputation rankings. It has been determined through a detailed analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, communication, and community awareness indexes using big data collected from August 22 to September 22 for 675 girl group members.
For this month’s rankings, aespa’s Karina has swept the top spot with a 6,512,050 brand reputation index, enjoying an 18.98 percent increase in her score from last month. Supernova, MY ARTi FILM, and Synchro U have been revealed as the high-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis. Her best-ranking related terms included transform, exceptional, and lovely. The aespa leader’s positivity-negativity analysis unveiled a score of 93.42 percent positive reactions.
Leading the list in second is IVE’s Jang Wonyoung with a 3.65 percent rise in her score since August. Her brand reputation index for September is 5,878,590.
aespa’s Winter has claimed the third spot with a brand reputation index of 4,351,148. She has also witnessed a 19.03 increase in her score since last month. IVE’s An Yujin held onto her fourth spot since last month, enjoying a 1.96 percent rise in her score and a brand reputation index of 3,787,055.
Lastly, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon came fifth with a 3,051,966 brand reputation index.
Here are the top 30 girl group members leading the September brand reputation rankings:
- aespa’s Karina
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- aespa’s Winter
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
- cignature’s Jeewon
- aespa’s Ningning
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi
- aespa’s Giselle
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- TWICE’s Jeongyeon
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
- TWICE’s Jihyo
- LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura
- fromis_9’s Lee Chaeyoung
- IVE’s Rei
- OH MY GIRL’s YooA
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- Red Velvet’s Wendy
- fromis_9’s Baek Ji Heon
- OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
- NewJeans’ Hanni
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
- LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae
- OH MY GIRL’s Yubin
- OH MY GIRL’s Arin
