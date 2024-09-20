Pachinko 2 Ep 5 Recap and Review: Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho try to build life back in Osaka, Jin Ha fails to execute masterplan

Pachinko Season 2, featuring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, and more, continues to chronicle the multi-generational saga of a woman's life and her family's journey. The new season delves deeper into Sun Ja's family's experiences in 1945 Japan, set against the backdrop of World War II and life after the war. It also follows Baek Solomon’s pursuit of success and his struggle to find his place in the world.

Pachinko Season 2 Recap and Review

Name : Pachinko Season 2

Premiere Date: 23 August, 2024

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Kang Hoon

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Creator: Soo Hugh

Writer: Based on the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Language: Korean, Japanese, English

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Pachinko Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 opens with the story of Baek Yoseb who works in a factory in Nagasaki. The first few minutes focus on his life and ideologies. He soon finds himself back with his family but he has severe injuries due to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. Back home he realizes that his wife and Kim Chang Ho share a certain attraction towards each other.

He also confronts Ko Han Su and asks him to go away. But Ko Han Su gives him a reality check and assures him that he wants to protect Sun and Noa.

Advertisement

The family soon returns to Osaka and leaves their country life behind. This is followed by a time jump and now, Noa is almost and adult and Mozasu is also a teenager.

Kim Chang Ho wants to stop working for Ko Han Su and move away because of his growing feelings for Baek Kyung Hee. But Ko Han Su doesn't let him. But he guarantees that after Noa is independent, he'll let him go.

Noa is a hard-working kid and seeing his efforts Sun Ja feels bad that she couldn't do more for him. He gets ready to take the test of his life which will determine his future.

In 1990s Tokyo, Solomon's masterplan is in jeopardy as his romantic interest Naomi becomes the barrier.

Positives

The second half of Pachinko Season 2 Episode 5 is more of a buildup for the upcoming episodes. While the first part of the episodes explores heavier topics like the war and its effects, the next part focuses more on the daily lives of the characters who are now back in Osaka.

Advertisement

Since Baek Yoseb's story in Nagasaki is shown in black and white, the intensity of these scenes have more impact as the audience is aware of the impending doom.

Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha and Youn Yuh Jung are seasoned actors who once again prove their abilities. But what is pleasantly surprising are the actors who play young Noa and Mozasu. Though the actors are very young, they brilliantly display the complex emotions of their characters. Additionally, the story too explores the origin story of these two brothers with great nuance.

The costumes, sets, props and everything about the drama feel high production. This makes the drama engaging and transports the viewers to a different world.

Negatives

With Pachinko Season 2 there is not much to complain about. The story is well-paced and entertaining. But fans of thrills and cliffhangers might miss those elements. The series includes English, Japanese and Korean, some people may have a hard time following the dialogues.

Advertisement

Final review

Pachinko Season 2 is a must-watch, and some might even consider it a classic in the making. It boasts all the hallmarks of an outstanding series—captivating performances, compelling storytelling, stunning sets, and more.

At its core, the show thrives on emotional depth, seamlessly weaving in relevant political and cultural themes without ever feeling forceful. The real power lies in its subtlety—quiet moments, small gestures, intricate world-building, and unspoken emotions convey so much more than words.

Episode 5 masterfully explores the characters' moral dilemmas and internal conflicts in a nuanced way. Much is expressed through fleeting glances, highlighting themes of class disparity, life, and love. The episode skillfully builds anticipation for what's to come.

ALSO READ: Go Min Si CONFIRMED to join Ahn Eun Jin, Park Joon Myun, Dex, and more for guest appearance on Fresh Off the Sea