Pachinko 2: Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung and more confront uncertainties in new poster; PIC

Pachinko will be releasing the second season of the show, which will feature Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles. The show follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. The official poster has been released, highlighting the show's strong characters as they brace for the tumultuous challenges ahead.

On August 20, 2024, the production team for the upcoming series Pachinko season 2 released the official poster for the show. In the image, some of the major characters have been featured where they stand tall strikingly. Kim Min Ha is seen in a traditional orange hanbok, her long braid flowing down her back, symbolizing the continuity of heritage and tradition.

Surrounding her are the key characters, Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, and an older version of Kim Min Ha, each representing different generations and struggles. Moreover, it is set against a backdrop of both modern cityscapes and historical scenes of destruction, where a house is engulfed in flames and warplanes are soaring in the sky.

The colors of the poster, dominated by warm oranges and cool blues, evoke a sense of both turmoil and hope. It reflects the show's exploration of resilience and survival across time.

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan. The series showcases the harsh treatment and discrimination that immigrant Koreans went through in Japanese society.

Created and written by the showrunner, Soo Hugh, The plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble.

Pachinko Season 2 will premiere on August 23, 2024, with every new episode airing every week on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

