D.P. star Lee Seol gets onboard for upcoming romance drama Our Movie alongside Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been

Actress Lee Seol has been confirmed for the cast of the romance melodrama Our Movie. Earlier it was reported that My Dearest's Namgoong Min and Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo Been will be taking on the lead roles in the drama. The drama will tell the story of a director who is stuck with a jinx and an actress who has limited time on her hands.

On August 20, reports confirmed that actress Lee Seol has been cast for the highly anticipated drama Our Movie alongside Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been. The tvN drama is expected to release in 2025. Lee Seol made her debut in 2016 with the drama Deux Yeoza Season 2 in which she took the main role. She first appeared on the big screen in 2018 for the film Her Story. The actress is known for her roles in dramas like Less than Evil, One Ordinary Day and Between Him and Her. She is best known for the hit Netflix series D.P.

Namgoong Min is considering the role of Lee Je Ha who is a popular director who earned massive success with his first commercial film. However, the director is unable to move on to the next step and is stuck with a sophomore jinx. So he decides that he wants to make a film about a terminally ill character.

Jeon Yeo Been has been offered the role of the female protagonist who is an actress. She is terminally ill and only has a few numbered days to live. Before her life comes to an end, she decides to be the main character of her own life and takes up the role in director Lee Je Ha's film.

Our Movie is being directed by Lee Jung Heum who is also known for Inspector Koo and Nobody Known.

Namgoong Min has impressed viewers with his roles in My Dearest, Good Manager and more. Jeon Yeo Been is known for hits like Vincenzo and A Time Called You.

