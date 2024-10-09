Pachinko's Kim Min Ha drops emotional first solo single Letter showcasing smooth vocals

Kim Min Ha dropped her first solo single Letter. With her latest release, she once again showed her talent as a singer as well. Her track Letter is a remake of Milena's song by the same title. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Pachinko, Partners For Justice and more.

On October 9, Kim Min Ha unveiled her first solo single titled Letter. The song showcased her vocal strengths and also added a very different and smooth charm to the original track by Milena. Her track Letter is a part of the project Mold which reinterprets iconic songs with the voice and style of new artists. Kim Min Ha has previously impressed with her singing skills on SBS Power FM’s Park Ha Sun’s Cine Town in which she performed Part of Your World from ‘The Little Mermaid and released a duet album Fallin' with NCT’s Doyoung.

Kim Min Ha is currently starring in the period drama Packinko Season 2 in which she takes on the lead role. Season 2 continues the sweeping multi-generational saga of Sun Ja and her family. The new season further explores their experiences in 1945 Japan during World War II and its aftermath. It also follows Baek Solomon’s quest for success and his struggle to navigate his identity and place in the world.

Kim Min Ha will also be leading the drama Light Shop and the 2025 drama Way Back Love. She is also all set to appear in the films Day and Night to Each Other and Pokro.

The actress made her debut as an actress in the 2016 drama Deux Yeoza season 2 in which she took on the main role. Over the years, she has starred in hits like School 2017, Not Alright But It's Okay and Pachinko.

