BTS’ Jin’s hairstylist shares exciting ‘tea’ about Super Tuna extended version release ‘soon’; Know more

Jin, the oldest member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS has been captivating fans since the day he returned home from the military. The BTS member’s hairstylist recently shared an exciting ‘tea’ about his viral song Super Tuna extended version’s release to be happening “soon.”

On October 8, 2024, Jin’s hairstylist surprised the fans with a new update on her Instagram that dropped a hint about the BTS member’s upcoming highly awaited solo release.

Recently it has been speculated that Jin will be dropping his super hit trot single Super Tuna extended version soon. With the Astronaut singer’s hairstylist's latest update, a major hint has been dropped.

The hairstylist, Hansom while posting the new poster of Super Tuna that went viral on X a few days ago wrote “Oh tuna, This will be fun.” While giving a special tea, she wrote “Super Tuna by Jin coming soon!”

See Jin’s hairstylist update hinting at Super Tuna release here:

A few days ago a new poster of Super Tuna was unveiled on Apple Music in many countries worldwide according to the fans. The poster has the date of October 11 which has led many fans to believe that Jin will be dropping the extended version of his viral hit trot song Super Tuna that day.

Meanwhile, Jin sang the extended version of Super Tuna for the first time on June 13, 2024, at the FESTA Day event where he gave ‘light hugs’ to 1000 lucky fans and later performed for them and 2000 more fans.

In other news, in a BTS episode covering FESTA Day, Jin revealed that a Karaoke session during his military service made him create the extended version.

Jin also known as Kim Seokjin is one of the most popular K-pop singers and songwriters. He is the oldest member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He was discharged from the military after completing his mandatory service on June 12 earlier this year.

Currently, Jin is starring in his variety show RUN JIN, a spin-off of the hit show RUN BTS. He recently made his Milan Fashion Week debut where he was spotted sitting beside Nicola Coughlan and Dakota Johnson.

