Pachinko 2 Ep 7 Recap and Review: Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho show emotion growth as parents in poignant turn of events

Pachinko Season 2 starring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, and others, continues the sweeping multi-generational saga of Sun Ja and her family. The new season further explores their experiences in 1945 Japan during World War II and its aftermath. It also follows Baek Solomon’s quest for success and his struggle to navigate his identity and place in the world.

Pachinko Season 2 Recap and Review

Name : Pachinko Season 2

Premiere Date: 23 August, 2024

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Kang Hoon

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Creator: Soo Hugh

Writer: Based on the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Language: Korean, Japanese, English

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Recap

Pachinko Season 2 episode 7 brings many open-ended threads to a close. The episode opens in 1990s Tokyo and shows Naomi under scrutiny for leaking information. Though she pleads her innocence, she is fired from the bank.

On the other hand, Mozasu looks into the background of Mr Kato and asks his mother to stay away from him as he seems to be in financial distress. But Sun Ja dismisses Mozasu and tells him that she is lonely and deserves a friend.

In the previous timeline, Noa is all set to go to Waseda University. The whole family and the neighbourhood get together to celebrate the affair. Ko Han Su also joins in which spikes Sun Ja's anxiety as she doesn't wish for Noa to find out the truth.

Baek Yoseb starts showing his displeasure with everything and everyone. Since his return from Nagasaki, he has been frustrated and annoyed and makes it a point to take it out on others. Mozasu retaliates to his behaviour. He and Noa take him out to watch a baseball match between kids and watching that brings Yoseb some form of peace and pleasure.

Mr Kim decides to leave now that Noa is off to university. But as he leaves, Yoseb confronts him about his feelings for Kyunghee. Yoseb tells him that Kyunghee is free and they can live happily together. But Kughee declines the offer and chooses to stay with her husband.

Sun Ja and Han Su share a lovely moment as worried parents as they are growing up. Sun Ja is worried as her son will be leaving soon and Han Su expresses his displeasure as his daughter is getting married to a man who hates him. Hence, he is not invited to his own daughter's wedding.

Han Su's powerful father-in-law is killed by the new seller in the marker place.

Positives

The second half of Pachinko Season 2 Episode 7 wraps up some of the big plotlines and additionally builds up for the finale. Anticipation runs high for the upcoming last episode.

Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and more are seasoned actors who once again prove their abilities. But what is pleasantly surprising are the actors who play young Noa and Mozasu. Though the actors are very young, they brilliantly display the complex emotions of their characters. Additionally, the story too explores the origin story of these two brothers with great nuance.

The costumes, sets, props and everything about the drama feel high production. This makes the drama engaging and transports the viewers to a different world.

Negatives

With Pachinko Season 2 there is not much to complain about. The story is well-paced and entertaining. But fans of thrills and cliffhangers might miss those elements. The series includes English, Japanese and Korean, some people may have a hard time following the dialogues.

Final Review

Pachinko Season 2 is a must-watch and could be seen as a classic in the making. With captivating performances, compelling storytelling, and stunning sets, the series excels in every aspect.

At its heart, the show shines through its emotional depth, weaving in political and cultural themes naturally. Its true strength lies in subtlety—quiet moments, small gestures, detailed world-building, and unspoken emotions speak volumes beyond words.

Episode 7 puts an end to some of the big plot points of the drama. It gives closure to Yoseb's character, the bond between Kyunghee and Mr Kim, Noa's journey to University and more. It also focuses on the interpersonal bonds of the characters. Especially, it explores Sun Ja and Noa's dynamic, Han Su and Sun Ja's dynamic and the relationship between Kyunghee and Mr Kim.

It also discusses the vulnerable moments of all the characters and their desires and wishes are exposed. It gives a deeper look into human desires and reality.

The episode skillfully builds anticipation for what's to come in the finale.

