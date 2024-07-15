Paris Olympics 2024: BTS' Jin dazzles with his appearance at Olympic Torch Relay in Paris; Watch historic moment

BTS' Jin was appointed as South Korea's official torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The K-pop idol who took charge was the first torchbearer. He gracefully kicked off the event. Fans had gathered to get a glimpse of their favorite artist being a part of a global event. They cheered loudly for the BTS member as he marched forward with the torch.

BTS' Jin kicks off the Olympic Torch Relay, Paris 2024 as the first torchbearer

The Olympic Torch Relay, Paris 2024, was held on July 15, 12 am IST at the Louvre Pyramid Museum. BTS member Jin was the first torchbearer. The K-pop idol elegantly took the torch in his hands and marched forward, being cheered on by hoards of fans. The Super Tuna singer bravely paced with big strides till he reached his destination. Watch BTS' Jin as the torchbearer below.

The Olympic Torch Relay is a ceremonial relay that signifies the relaying of the Olympic flames from Olympia to the site of the games. The flame is a portrayal of the message of peace and friendship between people and nations.

More about BTS' Jin

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members, including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Jin's hug event took place on June 13 as a part of BTS FESTA 2024. The event was Jin's idea, as he wanted to do something special for the fans to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary and his military discharge. 1,000 lucky fans were selected to take part in the event and get the opportunity to hug Jin.

Jin has also confirmed that he will be working on solo projects and fans can expect a few surprises soon.

