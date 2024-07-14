BTS’ Jin’s torchbearer ceremony at 2024 Paris Olympics: When and where to watch, Indian timings, and more

BTS’ Jin is all set to be the torchbearer for South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The exciting ceremony will commence today, July 14. Fans all around the world are eagerly waiting to witness this historic moment. Here’s how you can watch the ceremony from India.

When and where to watch BTS’ Jin's torch relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The organizing committee for the 2024 Paris Olympics announced that BTS' Jin will kickstart the torch relay as the first torchbearer on Sunday, July 14 at the Louvre Pyramid Museum in Paris.

The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 8:30 p.m. CEST (12:00 a.m IST, July 15) and will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel for the Olympics.

Viewers can also register on the official 2024 Paris Olympics website for membership and can stream the ceremony for free alongside the official games that will kick off on July 26 and run till August 11.

Route for BTS’ Jin’s torch relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The organizing committee has already designated a route for Jin’s torch relay for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The path will begin from the downtown part of Paris which lies near the city’s center Pyramid du Louvre. From there, the K-pop idol’s torch relay will proceed toward Quai François Mitterrand in downtown Paris.

More about BTS’ Jin’s torch relay at the Paris Olympics

On July 11, Jin left for Paris from Seoul to represent South Korea as the torchbearer at the 2024 Olympics. He is set to commence the ceremony as the first torchbearer of the torch relay.

Meanwhile, the flame was first lit at Olympia, Greece on April 16, 2024, and is expected to reach Paris on July 26 for the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Overall an estimated 10,000 torchbearers including Jin are set to participate in the esteemed torch relay marathon that will cover 400 cities in France and some overseas regions.

BTS' Jin's recent activities

On the work front, BTS’ Jin has been quite busy since his discharge from the military on July 12. Apart from the historic torch relay feat, he is set to release a solo album this year. The K-pop idol has also completed filming for a MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. His episodes will soon be broadcast.

