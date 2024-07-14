PSY 'apologizes' over sudden weight loss after concerning messages from fans; promises to 'get a grip' on eating habits

PSY recently received criticism from some Netizens over losing weight for which the artist apologized. Along with the apology, he also added a video in which he can be seen enjoying food. PSY is a popular K-pop artist who is known for the iconic song Gangnam Style which became a cultural phenomenon.

PSY apologizes after receiving criticism for weight loss

On July 14, PSY took to Instagram and uploaded a video of him enjoying his food. The idol shared that after receiving harsh criticism for losing weight and being pointed out about his weight loss by a passerby in Subong and the audience at Daegu 1st Arena, he will get a grip on himself. He revealed that he devoured boiled pork with salted shrimp, kimchi, and peppers, mixing them with green onion and seasoning aggressively till he wasn't sure if it was the broth or the tears.

More about PSY

PSY is one of the most famous South Korean artists who gained international fame after his 2012 track Gangnam Style went viral on YouTube and gained billions of views. He is known for hits like Gentlemen, New Face, Daddy and more. He established his own agency P NATION.

P NATION is a record label which was established in 2018 by PSY. There are various soloists who work under the company. The label also holds multiple global auditions regularly. many popular artists like Hyuna, Dawn and Jessie were a part of this company. Currently, Mamamoo's Hwasa, Crush, Heize and many other famous Korean artists are associated with P NATION.

