Park Bo Gum, Park Eun Bin, and baseballer Lee Dae Ho announced as presenters for 39th Golden Disc Awards in January 2025

Park Bo Gum and Park Eun Bin are set to present at the upcoming Golden Disc Awards. Joining the actors is Lee Dae Ho, a professional baseball player, who will also appear as a presenter at the January ceremony. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place on January 4 and 5, 2025, in Japan.

On December 6, the Golden Disc Awards announced that Park Eun Bin will be presenting the Digital Song of the Year Daesang (Grand Prize) on the first day of the 39th edition of the ceremony, which is January 4. Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum will attend the second-day ceremony on January 5 to present the Album of the Year Daesang. Baseball player Lee Dae Ho has also been announced as a special presenter for the second day of the 39th Golden Disc Awards.

The 39th Golden Disc Awards will take place on January 4 and 5, 2025, at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan. On December 3, the first lineup of performers was announced. On the first day (January 4), groups such as LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, TWS, KISS OF LIFE, and soloists BIBI and CRUSH will take the stage. Debut group PROJECT 7 will also appear to make a great first impression. On January 5, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NCT WISH, and ZEROBASEONE are set to captivate fans with electrifying performances.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Si Kyung are set to host this year's ceremony.

On the work front, Park Bo Gum is gearing up to make his TV return after 5 years with two 2025 premiers. He will be appearing as the lead in the upcoming drama Good Boy with Kim So Hyun. The actor is also getting ready to join IU in the romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerine.

On the other hand, Park Eun Bin was last seen in her 2023 drama Castaway Diva. She currently has three projects lined up for the 2025 release. She will take on a doctor's role in the upcoming medical thriller Hyper Knife. The actress will also be seen acting alongside Cha Eun Woo in the superhero drama The Wonder Fools. The second season of her hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo is also in production.

