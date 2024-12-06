Girls' Generation's YoonA, SHINee's Minho to return as hosts for 2024 MBC Music Festival; TWS' Dohoon to join for MC debut

Girls' Generation's YoonA, SHINee's Minho, and TWS' Dohoon are set to appear as MCs for the upcoming 2024 MBC Music Festival. This year, the ceremony will take place on December 31 as a year-end program. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the chemistry between the trio.

On December 6, MBC announced that YoonA and Minho would return as the hosts for the 2024 MBC Music Festival. Joining them will be TWS member Dohoon, who is set to make his debut as an MC with the upcoming appearance.

The SNSD member has been hosting the MBC Music Festival every year since 2015. This will mark her 10th anniversary as the MC for this highly anticipated event. YoonA perfectly fit this year's Wannabe theme as a role model, who debuted with the second-generation group Girls' Generation and simultaneously built a strong acting career. Fans are looking forward to her reliable performance as an MC at the 2024 MBC Music Festival.

Meanwhile, this will mark Minho's second consecutive year as a host for this event and the third overall following 2018 and 2023. Last year, the SHINee member presented a great evening, adding energy to the stage with his wit and charm. As he gears up to join YoonA once again, fans are eagerly looking forward to another unforgettable night.

Finally, Dohoon is the new face of the MC lineup this year at the 2024 MBC Music Festival. He only made his debut as a K-pop idol this year with the rookie boy band TWS. Within months, along with his bandmates, he rose to explosive fame with music chart success and many festival performances.

He is now set to join YoonA and SHINee to make his hosting debut at the upcoming year-end festival. As the future face of the K-op industry, he is perfect for this year's theme. There's much excitement to witness his chemistry with his senior idols.

The 2024 MBC Music Festival will be broadcast live on the channel on December 31. The performers' lineup and other details will be revealed soon.

Are you excited to witness this MC dream team?

