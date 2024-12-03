39th Golden Disc Awards 1st performers lineup: TXT, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE and more to perform in January 2025

Get ready fans, cause the 39th Golden Disc Awards is set to feature exciting performances by some of the leading K-pop acts right now. From groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, and TWS to soloists like BIBI and Crush, these artists are gearing up to blow your mind with their electrifying stages.

On December 3, the 39th Golden Disc Awards announced the first lineup of performers. On the first day ceremony, set to take place on January 4, 2025, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, TWS, KISS OF LIFE, BIBI, CRUSH, and debut group PROJECT 7 will take the stage.

On the other hand, NCT WISH, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), and ZEROBASEONE will follow suit on January 5. Excitement runs high as all of these K-pop acts have been thriving in their respective careers, setting new records and achieving milestones.

In particular, there is much anticipation for TXT's stage on the second day of the 39th Golden Disc Awards. The group has been performing in many ceremonies and esteemed events since the beginning of this year. Recently, on November 4, the quintet made their comeback with their 7th mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. The EP recorded a whopping 1.5 million first-week sales, showing why TXT is considered a top group of this generation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, curiosity runs high for NewJeans' performance at the January award ceremony. The group recently announced their contract termination from ADOR, raising many questions about their future activities. However, they have vowed to release new music and continue activities as an independent group.

Fans are also looking forward to (G)I-DLE's stage. All five members of the girl group recently confirmed that they have renewed their contract with CUBE Entertainment, laying disband rumors to the rest.

Another highly-anticipated performance is of LE SSERAFIM's. From making their Coachella debut to winning a VMA award, the girl group has been solidifying their global stardom lately.

Excitement runs high for the star-studded 39th Golden Disc Awards, which is set to be held on January 4 and 5, 2025, at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan. Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Si Kyung are set to host the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Park Min Jae passes away: Commemorating with closer look at Little Women actor's past works like Tomorrow, The Fabulous, and more