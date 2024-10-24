Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin kickstart filming for upcoming superhero K-drama The Wonder Fools

Fans get ready because Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo have kickstarted the filming schedule for their highly anticipated superhero drama The Wonder Fools. Previously, it was reported that the actors would start shooting starting in mid-October. Now, the president of Park Eun Bin’s agency confirmed that they are already on the set.

The president of Namoo Actors, Kim Jong Do, took to his Instagram and shared a story with a picture of a tree. In the caption, he penned, “#ParkEunBin #TheWonderFools #FirstShoot.”

This means that the actress, along with her on-screen partner Cha Eun Woo, began filming on October 23. As per previous reports, they will finish the schedule by May 2025.

See Kim Jong-Do’s Instagram story here:

The Wonder Fools is a fantasy drama that depicts the story of ‘flawed’ superheroes. Two individuals struggle to manage their unwanted superpowers, burdened with their unpredictable natures. Cha Eun Woo is set to play Lee Un Jeong, a civil servant with a socially awkward personality and a dark past.

On the other hand, Park Eun Bin is set to take on the role of Eun Chae Ni. A young and wealthy woman suffering from a heart condition, which makes her both fragile and stubborn. When their paths intertwine, Lee Un Jeong finds the importance of human connections by building a bond with Eun Chae Ni.

The drama is being directed by Yoo In Shik, who has collaborated with Park Eun Bin on her hit rom-com Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The screenplay of The Wonder Fools has been penned by Heo Da Joong, known for Extreme Job.

In addition, it is being jointly produced by Kakao Entertainment, Fantagio, and Romantic Crew. The release platform and other details will soon be revealed.

Meanwhile, anticipation runs high for Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin’s on-screen chemistry. Both of them are adept in many genres. The ASTRO member has shown off his acting skills in True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and more dramas.

On the other hand, Park Eun Bin is known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Castaway Diva, The King’s Affection, and more popular works.

