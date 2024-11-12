Park Bo Young breaks down after reading fan letter during live stream; says, 'how do they write so well?'

K-drama actress Park Bo Young, known for her warm interactions with fans, recently touched hearts with an emotional moment during a live broadcast on Weverse. On November 10, the actress, beloved for her roles in popular dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Daily Dose of Sunshine, held a livestream where she connected with fans and read their heartfelt letters. But one particular message brought her to tears, showcasing the deep bond between the actress and her loyal supporters.

The letter that moved Park Bo Young came from a fan who had admired her since elementary school. In the beautifully crafted note, the fan described their relationship with the actress using the metaphor of a forest. "You see the forest, while I am just one of the trees within it," the fan wrote. These words struck a chord with Park Bo Young as she read them aloud, her voice wavering with emotion.

The fan continued, “You may not know each individual tree in the forest, but I know that you love the forest wholeheartedly. I am happy to be a tree growing in the forest you cherish.” The touching imagery of the letter, comparing the fan to a tree basking in sunlight and rain while watching over Park Bo Young, left the actress visibly moved. “To be a tree in the forest, living a life that loves the sky, how can that not be radiant?” the fan wrote, capturing the essence of their long-standing admiration and support.

As Park Bo Young paused to collect herself, she couldn’t help but marvel at the fan’s poetic expression. “How do they write so well? The way they expressed it is just so beautiful,” she said, wiping away tears. “How can I not cry reading this?”

The fan’s letter didn’t just convey admiration; it was also a reflection on the art of letter writing. “The letters you receive are not simply words on a piece of paper,” the fan explained. “We carefully choose pretty stationery, weave words and sentences like a garland, seal them with care, and send them to you. Writing a letter is something you do when your feelings overflow, when you can no longer contain them.”

Park Bo Young was unable to hold back her tears by the end of the letter, overwhelmed by the fan’s sincerity. “Thank you for existing,” the fan concluded, leaving the actress and viewers deeply moved.

Fans and netizens alike responded warmly, commenting, “The words are so beautiful, I’m tearing up too,” and “I’m glad her fan’s feelings reached Park Bo Young. I hope she only receives lovely messages.” The emotional exchange was a highlight of the profound connection between Park Bo Young and her fans, showing the love and appreciation that has grown throughout her career.

