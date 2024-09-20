Park Bo Young led Daily Dose of Sunshine bags International Emmy Awards nomination in Best Comedy drama category

Park Bo Young led hit K-drama Daily Dose of Sunshine has once again bagged a global recognition, earning a prestigious nomination for Best Comedy at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. This announcement came on September 19, when the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the nominations across 14 categories, featuring 56 nominees from 21 countries.

Released on November 3, 2023, Daily Dose of Sunshine has resonated with audiences for its compassionate portrayal of mental health issues, drawing inspiration from the webtoon Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too. The series, adapted from a webtoon, follows Jung Da Eun, played by Park Bo Young, a dedicated new psychiatric nurse who brings warmth and optimism to her patients.

It also stars Yeon Woo Jin as the eccentric proctologist Dong Go Yun, Jang Dong Yoon as Da Eun's quarrelsome best friend, and Lee Jung Eun as the wise chief nurse, Song Hyo Shin of the psychiatric department. The narrative expertly weaves together elements of slice-of-life storytelling with comedic moments, showing the everyday realities of those working in the psychiatric field. With its charming plotline and relatable themes, Daily Dose of Sunshine proves that laughter and healing often go hand in hand.

Watch the trailer for Daily Dose of Sunshine here;

The show has not only made its mark in viewers’ hearts but has also garnered critical acclaim, winning awards such as the Actress of the Year at the Cine21 Awards and nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Actress at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Additionally, Daily Dose of Sunshine also secured nominations at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 for Best Creative and Best Lead Actress.

Meanwhile, the rise of the Hallyu wave has brought K-dramas into the global spotlight, leading to increased recognition at international award ceremonies. Over the past few years, shows like I-LAND, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo have received nominations, and this year, Daily Dose of Sunshine continues that trend with its unique blend of heartfelt storytelling and humor. As anticipation builds, the 2024 International Emmy Awards will announce the winners during the 52nd International Emmy Gala in New York City on November 25, 2024.

