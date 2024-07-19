3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards Winner List: Moving, Park Bo Young, Daily Dose of Sunshine and more grab top accolades

The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on July 19 at the Paradise City in Incheon. This event celebrated outstanding achievements in Korean streaming series content. The ceremony featured awards across 16 categories, honoring excellence in drama, entertainment, and culture, and was broadcast live on KBS 2TV.

The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) took place on July 19 at Paradise City in Incheon, celebrating the best in Korean streaming content. Hosted by Sports Chosun, this groundbreaking awards ceremony shines a spotlight on the actors and entertainers who have significantly impacted Korean dramas and entertainment over the past year. This year's ceremony, broadcast live on KBS 2TV, marked a night of celebration and recognition for the industry.

The event featured a range of awards categories, including the Grand Prize, Best Picture, and Best Male and Female Leading Actors, along with special awards like the Popular Star Award and OST Popularity Award. The ceremony aimed to encourage the production and investment in original series content by streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and more.

A host of renowned presenters graced the stage, including Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Bae Suzy, Yoo Jae Suk, and Ha Jung Woo. Highlights of the night included Kim Ah Young and DEX presenting the Rookie Male and Female Entertainers Awards and Lee Dong Hwi, Park Sunghoon, and Lim Ji Yeon showcasing their chemistry from The Glory while presenting the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards.

Bae Suzy and Ha Jung Woo were awarded the Best Male and Female Leading Actor titles, while Song Hye Kyo, last year’s Grand Prize winner, returned to present the Grand Prize, adding a touch of grandeur to the evening.

Winners list of the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards

OST Popularity Award: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao for I Wanna Know (Exchange Season 3)

Best New Actor: Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Best New Actress: Go Youn Jung for Moving

Best Supporting Actor: Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Best Supporting Actress: Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers

Best New Entertainer (Male): Kwak Joon Bin for The Devil’s Plan

Best New Entertainer (Female): Yoon Ga Yi for SNL Korea Season 5

Best Male Entertainer: Shin Dong Yeop for SNL Korea Season 5

Best Female Entertainer: Jang Do Yeon for High School Mystery Club Season 3

Why Not Award: An Yu Jin for Crime Scene Returns

TIRTIR Popularity Star Award: Choi Woo Sik for A Killer Paradox, Park Ji Yoon for Crime Scene Returns, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon for My Sibling's Romance, DEX for Zombieverse

Best Entertainment Program: The Thought Verification Zone: The Community

Best Actor: Im Siwan for Boyhood

Best Actress: Park Bo Young for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Drama: Daily Dose of Sunshine

Grand Prize (Daesang): Moving

