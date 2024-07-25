Park Bo Young cast in double role in Unknown Seoul after Daily Dose of Sunshine success; Report

Park Bo Young will be leading the upcoming drama Seoul Unknown according to recent reports. The actress will play a double role in the series and will play twin sisters.

She was last seen in the 2023 hit series Daily Dose of Sunshine which earned her much appreciation and acclaim for her portrayal of mental health. Fans eagerly await to see what the actress has in store next.

Park Bo Young cast for Unknown Seoul; Reports

According to Ten Asia's report on July 25, Park Bo Young will headline the upcoming drama Unknown Seoul which is being produced by Monster Union. She will be playing the role of twin sisters and will take on both roles at the same time. The story is about two sisters. One is a student who lives in Seoul and the other in the countryside. They suddenly decide to exchange their lives with each other due to some sudden changes in their environment.

More about Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young made her debut in 2006 with the drama Secret Campus. She first appeared on the big screen with the film Our School's E.T. in 2008.

The actress gained popularity in 2012 with the film A Warewolf Boy which was a success in South Korea. Over the years, she has starred in various hits like Oh My Ghost, Hot Young Bloods, Doom At Your Service and Abyss.

Park Bo Young rose to global fame in 2017 with the drama Strong Woman Bong Soon alongside Park Hyung Sik. The on-screen couple is still considered to be one of the best and most adorable pair. They also made a cameo in the 2023 spin-off Stong Girl Namsoon.

She has also been reported to lead the much-awaited dramas Melo Movie and Light Shop. Her latest drama Daily Dose of Sunshine earned her awards for her portrayal of a nurse in the psychiatric ward.

