7 must-watch TV shows with Lee Joo Bin

Known for her versatile roles, Lee Joo Bin has stood out with her choices of characters in dramas like Queen of Tears and Be Melodramatic. Lee Joo Bin made her debut in 2017 with the drama Whisper in which she played the guest role. She first appeared on the big screen in the 2019 film Trap: Director's Cut. She first took the lead role in the 2018 drama Love is Jungle. Here are the 7 best TV shows with Lee Joo Bin.

7 best TV shows with Lee Joo Bin

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Release year: 2022

Director: Kim Hong Seon

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Won Jong, Kim Ji Hoon, Jang Yoon Ju

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is the remake of the hit Spanish series. Set in a unified Korea, the story follows a Professor, who assembles a group of skilled criminals to execute an ambitious heist on the Unified Korea Mint. As tensions rise between North and South Korea, the robbers face moral dilemmas, complex relationships, and resistance from the police.

Queen of Tears

Release year: 2024

Director: Kim Hee Won, Jang Young Woo

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love. The drama also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It became tvN's most-watched series.

Be Melodramatic

Release year: 2019

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong, Gong Myung, Lee Joo Bin

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days. It focuses on the work life, romance, family and friendship of these people as they navigate the ups and downs of life together.

Tarot

Release year: 2024

Director: Ashbun

Cast: Cho Yeo Jung, Kim Sung Tae, Ham Eun Jung, DEX, Park Ha Sun, Go Gyu Pil, Lee Joo Bin

Torot explores 7 different horror stories interlinked together. The story revolves around a set of tarot cards and mysterious things start happening to people’s everyday life. The characters receive a tarot card each and their lives start changing. The anthology series is horror and thrilling. The series is an offshoot of the film by the same title which was released the same year.

She Would Never Know

Release year: 2021

Director: Lee Dong Yoon

Cast: Won Jin Ah, Rowoon, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kyu Han

She Would Never Know is adapted from the webtoon Senior, Don't Put on That Lipstick by Elise. Yoon Song Ah is a dedicated marketer at a cosmetics company with aspirations of launching her own brand. Meanwhile, Chae Hyun Seung, a colleague in the marketing department, develops feelings for her and attempts to pursue a romantic relationship. The story explores their evolving dynamics and challenges the boundaries of love and ambition.

Ga Doo Ri’s Sushi Restaurant

Release year: 2020

Director: Seo Min Jung

Cast: Lee Joo Bin, Hyuk, Choi Ji Hui

Ga Doo Ri is heartbroken after being abandoned by the man she loved. She opens Ga Doo Ri's Sushi Restaurant and gains fame not just for her food but for her expert dating advice. As customers seek her guidance, she encounters Cha Woo Bin, a mysterious neighbor whose behavior raises her suspicions. Though handsome, something seems off, and Doo Ri becomes determined to uncover his true intentions.

Find Me In Your Memory

Release year: 2020

Director: Oh Hyun Jong, Lee Soo Hyun

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Moon Ga Young, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Seul Gi, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jang Young Nam, Lee Jin Hyuk

Find Me In Your Memory follows Jeong Hoon, a news anchor with hyperthymesia, allowing him to recall every detail of his life, including the painful memory of Seo Yeon, the woman he loved who vanished eight years ago. He meets Ha Jin, a confident rising star with a fading memory. As their paths cross, they navigate their contrasting memory challenges, leading to a journey of understanding, acceptance, and possibly love.

Lee Joo Bin’s recent activities

Lee Joo Bin will be appearing in the upcoming dramas Twelve and Divorce Insurance in 2025.

Twelve tells the story of 12 animals who come to earth as angels in order to protect it. They each have their own powers to save humankind. The angels engage in a battle with Asura who is the King of Demons and was banished by the Gods.

Divorce Insurance revolves around an insurance company's product development team which works on a product related to divorce.

