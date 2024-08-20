Did you know Kim Hae Sook and Sung Dong Il had only 9-year age gap while playing mother-son in Hospital Playlist?

Hospital Playlist starring Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, and more, is one of the most popular slice-of-life K-dramas of all time. Back in 2020, when the first season aired, viewers were immediately hooked on the series, eagerly awaiting the second season, which was ultimately released the following year. But did you know Kim Hae Sook, who played Sung Dong Il’s mother in the drama, is only 9 years older than him?

In the Hospital Playlist, veteran actress Kim Hae Sook played the role of Jung Ro Sa, the mother of Ahn Jung Won (played by Yoo Yeon Seok). On the other hand, Sung Dong Il transformed into Peter, the eldest son of Jung Ro Sa and Ahn Jung Won’s older brother.

However, the lesser-known fact is that born on December 30, 1995, Kim Hae Sook is currently about to turn 69 years old. While, Sung Dong Il, who played the role of her eldest son was born on April 27, 1964, and is currently 60 years old.

Despite having only 9 year age gap, the two actors who boast many years of experience in the industry, absolutely nailed their performances as mother and son.

K-dramas are incomplete with Kim Hae Sook. This talented actress never fails to amaze viewers with her powerful on-screen presence. In 1974, she made her official acting debut with a key role in the popular MBC drama Chief Inspector.

Advertisement

Throughout her prolific career, spanning over five decades, the actress has won many accolades, solidifying her name as a top Korean talent. She has over 30 films and 50 K-dramas in her credits.

Some of her best small-screen works include Strong Girl Nam Soon, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Hospital Playlist, Gyeonseong Creature, Revenant, My Demon, and more. Among her top films, The Handmaiden, The Thieves, Thirst, A Diamond in the Rough, and My Sassy Girl must be named.

Having started his career as a theater actor in the late 80s, Sung Dong Il soon transitioned into on-screen projects. At the beginning of his career, he rose to fame with comedy roles but tried to fight typecasting with different characters in the following years. Some of his best works include Reply 1988 and the other spin-offs of the anthology series, Jirisan, Prison Playbook, Ghost Doctor, and more.

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo, Lee Min Ho and Lee Jong Suk named best actor influencers in South Korea; Know top 10