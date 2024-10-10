Park Ji Hoon in talks for historical film The Man Who Lives With The King with Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Jun Hyuk

Park Ji Hoon has been offered the main role in the upcoming historical film The Man Who Lives with the King. As reported, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Jun Hyuk and Yoo Hae Jin are also likely to appear in the film. Park Ji Hoon is known for his roles in Weak Hero Class, At a Distance Spring is Green and more.

According to YTN Star coverage today on October 10, Park Ji Hoon has been cast in the historical drama The Man Who Lives with the King and is set to start production early next year. He will take on the role of Danjong in the film, showing a different character transformation than before.



The film will be produced by BA Entertainment, a production company that gained fame due to the success of the The Outlaws series, and distributed by Showbox. A Showbox official commented, "It is true that we are discussing the appearance of actor Park Ji Joon."



The Man Who Lives with the King tells the story of King Danjong, the sixth king of the Joseon Dynasty after he was exiled to Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. It is the first historical drama film that director Jang Hang Joon will be undertaking.

Yoo Hae Jin was previously cast as the main actor. Additionally, Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Jun Hyuk are also in talks to lead the film.

Park Ji Hoon is an idol turned actor who appeared in Produce 101 Season 2 and debuted as a member of the temporary group Wanna One. As an actor, he kicked off his career early in 2006 with the hit drama Jumong. Over the years, he has appeared in several hits like Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Love Revolution, At a Distance Spring is Green and Love Song for Illusion. He will be leading the much-anticipated drama Weak Hero Class 2.

