Park Ji Hoon and Kim Jung Nan reconnect with lost loved ones in upcoming healing film Audery’s new stills

The upcoming film Audrey (also known as Beautiful Audrey) has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere! The film follows Kang Ki Hoon (Park Ji Hoon), who leads a content and uncomplicated life running a noodle restaurant with his mother, Mi Yeon (Kim Jung Nan).

Their serene existence is disrupted when Mi Yeon becomes ill, forcing Ki Hoon to contact his estranged sister, Kang Ji Eun (Kim Bo Young). As the family faces this challenge, the story explores themes of reconciliation and the bonds that hold them together.

The newly released stills offer a poignant glimpse into the family's bittersweet dynamics, highlighting Mi Yeon, Ki Hoon, and Ji Eun, who has been living apart from her family. Although Ki Hoon and Mi Yeon’s relationship may appear ordinary, it is deeply special. The film delves into the challenges they face, showcasing the profound love within their family and the sacrifices Mi Yeon makes as a mother to safeguard her children.

Mi Yeon runs a modest yet fulfilling noodle shop and enjoys a simple, happy life, engaging in local events with her fellow shopkeepers. Her son Ki Hoon, who remains close to her, and her daughter Ji Eun, who has established a life of her own away from the family, both appear to be doing well. However, other stills reveal a troubling shift in Ki Hoon’s demeanor, suggesting that something distressing has occurred to his mother, hinting at the film’s deeper, emotional layers.

Advertisement

In today’s world, where individualism and personal success often take center stage, Audrey sheds light on the inner conflicts within a family and their path to reconciliation. The film ultimately reaffirms the profound meaning of familial love.

The movie Audrey, directed by Lee Yeong Guk, is inspired by a script the director previously wrote for a special drama titled My Mom, Audrey. The film will depict hope unfolding like flower petals amid the challenges faced by a mother and her son, who share a deep and unique bond. Reports indicate that Park Ji Hoon and Kim Jung Nan demonstrated remarkable chemistry on set, embodying a genuine mother-son duo.

Park Ji Hoon, who previously captivated audiences with his role as Yeon Si Eun in Weak Hero Class 1, where he portrayed a model student bullied for his academic excellence, is generating significant excitement for his big-screen debut. His powerful and intense performances have set high expectations for his role in Audrey.

Advertisement

Kim Jung Nan, known for her role as Son Jung Rae, the wife of Soonyang Group’s eldest son in the ongoing JTBC drama Reborn Rich, also brings her considerable acting prowess to Audrey, further adding to the film’s anticipated impact. Audrey is set to hit theaters in October.

ALSO READ: Happy Park Ji Hoon Day: Weak Hero Class 1, At a Distance, Spring Is Green and more; exploring singer-turned-actor's versatile roles