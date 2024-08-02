Park Min Young reveals THIS sultry romance drama as her most memorable role so far; shares favorite BTS song at KCON

Park Min Young the famous South Korean actress recently turned heads with her rocking hosting at the KCON LA 2024. The actress at the event hosted a special fan meeting on one of the days of KCON.

During the fan meeting, Park Min Young revealed her most memorable K-drama yet and her favorite BTS song.

Park Min Young hosted a special fan meeting called Park Min Young Special Fan Meeting: Marry My Husband on Saturday, July 27, 2024. During the fan meeting at KCON LA 2024, she expressed her happiness over returning to LA after a long time.

Park Min Young during her fan meeting revealed her most memorable K-drama to be What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. The actress explained that on the project she was able to act freely and “express a wide range of emotions” making it the most memorable project for her.

Park Min Young also noted that many fans and viewers still remember her for her role as Kim Mi So in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim is one of the most famous sultry rom-com K-dramas of all time. Even during the fan meet when she mentioned the drama a wave of cheers erupted from the audience.

Advertisement

Park Min Young also went on to reveal her favorite BTS song is Spring Day during the fan meet at KCON LA 2024. The song was also played in her hit revenge K-drama Marry My Husband.

Park Min Young is one of the most popular South Korean actresses who is known for connecting with audiences through her striking performances on screen.

Her popular K-dramas include What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, When the Weather Is Fine, Her Private Life, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Love in Contract.

She was last seen in the wildly popular revenge fantasy K-drama Marry My Husband alongside Na In Woo.

In other news, Park Min Young is set to lead the remake of the Japanese drama The Confident Man. The actress also shed light on her role in it during KCON saying her character this time around is a bit “crazy, rough and wild”.

ALSO READ: Park Min Young expands real estate game with 8 million USD property's income; earns massive rental