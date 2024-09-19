Park Shin Hye reveals doing 'almost all action scenes by myself' in The Judge from Hell despite having stunt double; watch

The Judge from Hell is an upcoming K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. In a recent interview, she gives insights on her character from the show and reveals that she performed almost all the action scenes.

On September 18, 2024, Park Shin Hye appeared as a guest on Yoo Jae Suk's talk show DdeunDdeun on Youtube to promote her upcoming K-drama series The Judge from Hell. In the video, the actress reveals that she almost did all the action scenes in the show despite having a stunt woman on the sets. Moreover, she also said that there were action scenes in almost every episode of the series.

Furthermore, the actress goes on to share that her character in the show is different from her usual roles, which gave her the nickname ‘poor Park Shin Hye.’ Her new role is not as nice as her previous ones, offering a new direction in her career.

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a feeling of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives are profoundly altered.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

