‘What can I do?': BLACKPINK’s Jennie speaks out over indoor smoking controversy and subsequent apology

Jennie, the popular K-pop idol and renowned member of the iconic girl group BLACKPINK has spoken out about her recent controversy about indoor smoking. The You & Me singer said “What can I do?” while talking about the same and said that she “gets” why her fans were upset over the incident.

On September 19, 2024, Jennie of BLACKPINK sat down for an exclusive pictorial and interview with Harper Bazaar US. In her interview, the You & Me singer broke the silence over her recent indoor vaping controversy in Italy. After the clip of Jennie vaping went viral, her agency released a formal apology subsequently.

Talking about the vaping controversy, Jennie said “What can I do?” because if Korean people think it is wrong she has to make up for it. She added that she tries to see the fans’ perspectives and concerns while trying to understand their side.

Jennie added she “gets” why fans got upset. She says it’s “cultural and it’s history” and time and she can’t go against time. The BLACKPINK member revealed that currently, she is trying to balance the huge expectations from her fame and her pursuit of “self”.

Jennie, also known by her full name Jennie Kim, is a popular singer, rapper, actress, and member of one of the biggest K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK. She debuted as a member of BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with the release of their debut single album SQUARE ONE featuring superhit singles WHISTLE and BOOMBAYAH.

Advertisement

In other news, Jennie reunited with her BLACKPINK members recently on August 8, 2024, to mark the day of their 8th debut anniversary and met with lucky 88 BLINKS at the OUR AREA fan sign event that day.

Jennie made her solo debut with the release of her single SOLO on November 12, 2018, which emerged at the top of the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart. She recently dropped a banging hip-hop collab track SPOT! with Zico on April 26, 2024, alongside a party-themed music video.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Jennie’s label OA denied dating rumors with GOT7’s BamBam and called their outing a “meal as friends” which got fired up when several photos of the duo went viral.