Park So Dam, Gong Hyo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, and Lee Yeon CONFIRMED as leads for upcoming revenge film Gyeongju Travel

Park So Dam, Gong Hyo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, and Lee Yeon are gearing up for their next collaboration. The four actresses have been confirmed to lead the upcoming revenge film Gyeongju Travel. As per the latest update, they have also warped up the three-month-long filming schedule.

On August 13, Lotte Entertainment announced that Park So Dam, Gong Hyo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, and Lee Yeon will lead the upcoming revenge film Gyeongju Travel. The film will depict the story of a revenge-stricken mother and her three daughters. After losing her youngest daughter to a perpetrator who caused her death right after getting released from prison, the mother sets out to seek justice in her own way.

Lee Jung Eun will personify the role of Ok Sil, the mother who lost her youngest daughter Gyeong Ju. The actress is known for her impressive active range and demonstrated that many times in works like Parasite, Our Blues, Miss Night and Day, and more. Her casting as the complex character of Ok Sil promises a great performance.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin, known for The Producers, Master’s Sun, and more top dramas will portray the eldest daughter Jang Joo. She is a responsible character who takes exceptional care of her family. In Gyeongju Travel, Gong Hyo Jin will reunite with her When the Camelia Blooms co-star Lee Jung Eun. Their reunion adds to the excitement about this upcoming film.

On the other hand, Park So Dam will transform into the second daughter Young Joo. She graduated from a law school but is currently unemployed. The actress’ casting premises a compelling performance which she previously showed in works like Parasite, Death’s Game, Record of Youth, and more. She is also working with Lee Jung Eun for the second time, after their iconic collaboration in Parasite.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lee Yeon is set to play Ok Sil’s third daughter Dong Joo. She is an erstwhile wrestler known for her distinctive charm. The actress is known for Juvenile Justice, Kill Boksoon, Duty After School, and more acclaimed works.

Gyeongju Travel is currently under post-production and the premiere date will soon be announced.

ALSO READ: Love Next Door cameos: Roh Yoon Seo, Lee Bong Ryeon to reunite with Crash Course in Romance director in episode 1 of Jung Hae In, Jung So Min starrer