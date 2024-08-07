Master’s Sun completes 11 years: Why So Ji Sub, Gong Hyo Jin’s quirky horror rom-com is worth watching

Master’s Sun aired 11 years ago today. Starring So Ji Sub, Gong Hyo Jin, and Seo In Guk, this series is a unique blend of romantic comedy and horror. Created by the Hong sisters, the show ran for 17 episodes on SBS TV, airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

The drama skillfully weaves together romance, comedy, and supernatural elements, making it a memorable and captivating watch. As the series aired 11 years ago today let’s take a look at the top reasons to watch this series.

Quirky plot of Master’s Sun

A masterpiece crafted by the Hong sisters, Master’s Sun follows Gong Sil (played by Gong Hyo Jin), a woman burdened with the ability to see ghosts. Haunted by the spirits seeking closure for their unresolved issues, Gong Sil lives in constant fear. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Joong Won (played by So Ji Sub).

Miraculously, her ability to see ghosts disappears in his presence, leading her to seek out his company to escape her spectral troubles. Their initially messy relationship gradually evolves into a deep, genuine love, blending romance with a touch of the supernatural.

Although some parts of the series can be a bit creepy, the love story between Gong Sil and Joong Won makes it well worth watching. Witnessing Joong Won’s transformation from a self-assured CEO to a man who wholeheartedly devotes himself to Gong Sil is truly heartwarming. Additionally, the show features a compelling subplot with second-lead syndrome, as Kang Woo (played by Seo In Guk) develops feelings for Gong Sil.

Talented So Ji Sub

Kidnapped at a young age, Joo Joong Won (So Ji Sub) is left distrustful and guarded. Despite his troubled childhood, he becomes a successful businessman who values money above all else. Initially, he appears selfish and haughty, with a focus on finding his mother’s necklace used to pay for his ransom before the statute of limitations expires. His relentless search eventually leads him to the spiritual world, where he may just open his heart for the first time.

So Ji Sub as Joo Joong Won is a bit of an oddball, but he has a heart of gold. He seems like the type of character who would never fall for someone like Gong Sil, yet he does. What makes Joong Won so endearing is that he follows his heart when it comes to love, without hesitation. It’s a surprisingly admirable quality in the otherwise aloof CEO.

Endearing Gong Hyo Jin

Gong Hyo Jin plays Tae Gong Sil, a woman who struggles to get enough sleep at night due to constant disturbances from ghosts seeking her help with their unresolved issues. Tae Gong Sil is a prisoner in her own life, visibly distressed and exhausted from constantly seeing and hearing ghosts.

Her isolation and loneliness stem from this relentless supernatural burden. When she meets Joong Won, she finds a rare sense of peace, which makes her hesitant to let him go, sometimes appearing clingy due to her desperation to escape the ghosts.

As the series progresses, Gong Sil begins to realize she has more control over her own life and decisions. This journey toward self-awareness is empowering, transforming her into a more confident and strong woman.

Sweet second lead: Seo In Guk

When you think of the horror rom-com Master’s Sun, the first thing that likely comes to mind is the electrifying chemistry between Gong Hyo Jin and So Ji Sub, along with the endearing moments of skinship from the first to the last episode.

However, another standout is Seo In Guk as Kang Woo, the charming second male lead who harbors a crush on Tae Gong Sil (Gong Hyo Jin). Always impeccably dressed in his suit, Kang Woo adds emotional depth to the series. When even the second male lead can tug at your heartstrings, you know you're in for an emotional rollercoaster.

Enemies to lovers trope

Finding humor and romance in a series about a woman haunted by dead people is no easy feat, but the Hong sisters manage to pull it off brilliantly. With Gong Hyo Jin and So Ji Sub as the leads, you can certainly expect some swoon-worthy kiss scenes.

So Ji Sub, as Joo Joong Won, provides plenty of laughs with his initial dislike for Gong Sil and his attempts to push her away despite her dependence on him. As the dynamic shifts, Joong Won begins to wear his heart on his sleeve, and the intimate cute moments they share are filled with all the butterflies and feels you could hope for.

Written by Hong Sisters

Ask anyone for their favorite horror/rom-com drama, and Master’s Sun will likely be a popular suggestion. The Hong Sisters struck gold with this series, effectively restoring viewers' faith in a series of such quirky genres. The seamless blend of genres is a testament to their brilliant writing, enhanced by the super charming leads and their palpable chemistry.

