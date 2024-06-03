Park So Dam has time and again established herself as one of the most talented actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. However, her road to success has not been easy but with persistence, she has solidified her stance in the field. Park So Dam movies and TV shows truly showcase the actor’s range and versatility throughout the years.

9 Park So Dam movies and TV shows that highlight her versatility

1. Snow Paths

Cast: Kim Tae Hoon, Park So Dam

Director: Kim Hee Jung

Runtime: 99 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2015

Snow Paths is one of the first movies in which Park So Dam played a major role. The story follows a man struggling with alcoholism who retreats to a secluded convent for rehabilitation. There, he meets a nun with the unique ability to look deep inside people and feel their suffering. This encounter leads him on a journey of self-discovery and redemption, set against a cold, wintry landscape.

2. Fukuoka

Cast: Kwon Hae Hyo, Yoon Je Moon, Park So Dam

Director: Zhang Lu

Runtime: 88 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2020

The plot of the movie explores the emotional lives of two middle-aged men who were once best friends but drifted apart after a love triangle. Reuniting in Fukuoka, Japan, with the help of a mysterious young woman, they confront their shared past and unresolved feelings.

3. Parasite

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 132 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Dark Comedy

Release Year: 2019

Park So Damn received commercial success and critical acclaim for her role in Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite which won an Academy Award for Best Picture. The darkly comedic thriller follows the impoverished Kim family as they scheme their way into the employ of the wealthy Park family. The story delves into class disparities and societal issues, culminating in a gripping and unexpected climax.

4. Special Delivery

Cast: Park So Dam, Song Sae Byeok, Kim Eui Sung

Director: Park Dae Min

Runtime: 109 minutes

Genre: Action, Crime

Release Year: 2022

Special Delivery centers on an extraordinary delivery driver who has a record rate of 100% success for unconventional deliveries. Her life takes a dangerous turn when she gets involved in a high-stakes delivery job. From facing dangerous enemies and uncovering hidden truths along the way, the movie will keep you on your toes throughout.

5. Phantom

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Honey Lee, Park So Dam

Director: Lee Hae Young

Runtime: 133 minutes

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Set in 1933 during the Japanese occupation of Korea, Phantom follows five suspects in a remote hotel who are accused of being a mysterious spy known as the Phantom. As they try to prove their innocence, they must navigate deception and danger.

6. A Beautiful Mind

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Park So Dam, Yoon Hyun Min, Park Se Young

Director: Mo Wan Il

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Genre: Medical, Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2016

A Beautiful Mind is one of Park So Dam’s earlier works where she received recognition for her performance. The K-drama follows the story of a brilliant neurosurgeon with a personality disorder that prevents him from feeling empathy. His life and perspective change when he becomes involved in mysterious deaths at the hospital and meets a warm-hearted police officer.

7. Cinderella and the Four Knights

Cast: Park So Dam, Jung Il Woo, Ahn Jae Hyun, Lee Jung Shin

Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan, Lee Min Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Cinderella and the Four Knights is a modern retelling of the classic Cinderella story. Eun Ha-won, a bright and ambitious young woman, ends up living in a mansion with three handsome but troubled cousins and their bodyguard. Their relationship develops with time which culminates into fun yet emotional instances.

8. Record of Youth

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Runtime: 70-90 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2020

Record of Youth is a coming-of-age story that follows the lives of three young adults in the fashion and entertainment industry as they chase their dreams and confront the realities of life. The series focuses on their personal growth, relationships, and the sacrifices they make for success.

9. Death’s Game

Cast: Park So Dam, Seo In Guk, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jae Wook

Director: Ha Byung Hoon

Runtime: 70-90 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2023-2024

The plot of the series follows the story of Choi Yi Jae, a man who faces numerous failures and disappointments in life, leading him to a point of utter despair. Just when he believes there is no escape from his miserable existence, he encounters Death, who offers him a second chance but with a twist. He is forced to live 12 different lives, each one ending in death, as he learns to confront his fears, regrets, and the meaning of life.

The above-mentioned Park So Dam movies and TV shows display the actor’s true potential and growth throughout the years. However, she has recovered from the condition and Death’s Game is her first project following the hiatus. Fans are expecting to see more of the actor in the near future.

