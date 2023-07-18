All of Us Are Dead and Revenge of Others fame Lomon to mark K-drama return with Kim Ji Eun

Actor Lomon is making a comeback! One of the most looked forward to and rooted for young actors in the Korean entertainment industry at the moment, All of Us Are Dead star Lomon has finally confirmed his next drama appearance. He will be starring in Branding in Seongsu (literal translation) with actress Kim Ji Eun.

Lomon and Kim Ji Eun in Branding in Seongsu

After initial reports of the two being in talks for the lead roles in the romance drama, on July 18, the two sides confirmed the appearances of their artists in the upcoming K-drama Branding in Seongsu. It is known that Kim Ji Eun has been chosen to play the role of the youngest marketing team leader Kang Na Eon. She is ambitious and gives her everything at her workplace ensuring that all her projects meet a bright end. She is known as a legend in her industry after starting from scratch from public recruitment to coming out on top of her peers and securing her job in a high position. Kang Na Eon would gladly give up friendship and love if her work was placed opposite to them.

On the other hand, Lomon will be play So Eun Ho, who is a young man entering his workplace later than most his age. As an intern with little knowledge about his work, he lives with a carefree attitude. However as he begins working, he clashes horns with his boss Kang Na Eon who finds him stupid, leading to a lot of bickering.

About Branding in Seongsu

The romance fantasy drama follows the lives of a boss and an intern, Kang Na Eon and So Eun Ho respectively, who are opposites in their work place. While she is faster than others her age, and a workaholic, he takes his time adjusting to the corporate world. Their story begins with an unintentional kiss as Kang Na Eon and So Eun Ho’s souls get swapped, resulting in a funny and complex situation. The romance takes place in the heart of Seognsu, a location known for its marketing firms. Branding in Seongsu is set to air in the first half of 2024.

