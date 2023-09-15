'This is why...': When All of Us Are Dead's Park Solomon spoke on kissing scene bloopers with Cho Yi Hyun

Kissing scene bloopers which had the entire K-drama fandom laugh and swoon over the cuteness of the actors. All of Us Are Dead star Park Solomon and Cho Yi Hyun played a high school couple who shared a slight kiss in the Zombie action drama. The kissing scene has a hilarious behind-the-scenes story.

Park Solomon and Cho Yi Hyun's kissing scene bloopers

Park Solomon and Cho Yi Hyun were cast as high school students who fall in love with each other in the most dangerous situation. The school was under a Zombie attack, where the group tried their best to survive and stay alive. Park Solomon and Cho Yi Hyun's kiss scene appeared to be extremely sweet on screen. However, the actor revealed the fun story behind it as it took around 17 takes to get to the final cut. The cast members along with the writer and director of All of Us Are Dead sat down for an interview discussing the kissing scene and Yoon Chan Young was quick to notice that Park Solomon was blushing.

Cho Yi Hyun revealed, "It really took a long time. Since we kissed with our eyes closed, I could not find where his lips were. I told Lomon I was really sorry but could we do it just one more time and he was like "I am fine"." While everyone burst into laughter, Park Solomon revealed his experience. The Revenge of Others actor was extremely nervous before filming the scene but after it was completed, he realized something. He said, "This is why actors do romance films". Park Solomon revealed this scene as his favorite among other scenes.

About All of Us Are Dead

This Zombie apocalypse Korean series received massive attention and views from fans worldwide as millions of people tuned in to watch it. The show starred actors like Yoon Chan Young, Park Solomon, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Lee Yoo Mi, Yoo In Soo, and many more. It is based on a webtoon widely known as, Now at Our School. It illustrated the story of high school kids stuck in their school trying to survive the deadly apocalypse. The drama has signed for a season two which is expected to release in 2024.

