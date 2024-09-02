Perfect Family’s Park Ju Hyun bags next lead role in crime thriller Hunter With A Scalpel starring Kang Hoon; Report

Park Ju Hyun is all set for her next lead role. The actress has reportedly been cast as the protagonist in the upcoming crime thriller drama Hunter With A Scalpel (literal title). She will join the male lead, Kang Hoon, who has already confirmed his appearance. The work will be helmed by director Lee Jung Hoon.

On September 2, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Park Ju Hyun is all set to lead the new crime thriller drama Hunter With A Scalpel. She will transform into Kwan Se Hyun, a female forensic officer with antisocial personality disorder who is haunted by her dark past.

In her ongoing drama Perefct Family, the actress is showcasing her skills in portraying intricate characters. Hence, her casting as the female lead in this crime thriller raises anticipation.

Hunter With A Scalpel is an upcoming crime thriller drama with horror and suspense elements. Based on a webtoon of the same name, it will depict the story of a female forensic officer who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. When the shadow of her father’s dark past haunts her, her life and reputation are dangerously threatened.

Apart from Park Ju Hyun as the female lead, Kang Hoon will take on the role of the male protagonist in this drama. He is confirmed to play the role of Jung Jeong Hyun, a devoted police officer who believes that every human being harbors good nature.

Advertisement

Throughout his career as a law enforcement officer, he has been extremely passionate about solving cases. He is also someone who never thinks twice before doing the difficult work. However, his life completely shifts course after his encounter with Kwan Se Hyun. After facing her disorder, he gets himself entangled in her life.

Park Ju Hyun is a rising star who made her TV debut in 2019 tvN’s Drama Stage Season 3: My Wife’s Bed. With her outstanding acting skills, she didn’t go unnoticed for long. In 2020, she bagged a pivotal role in the Jung Hae In starrer A Piece of Your Mind, earning massive recognition for her performance.

Some of her other works include Zombie Detective (2020), Extracurricular (2020), Love All Play (2022), Perfect Family (2024), and more.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah’s Knock Off confirms full cast; Kwon Nara, Kim Mu Yeol, more to team-up for black comedy