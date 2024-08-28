Dear Hyeri 3rd teaser: Shin Hye Sun’s polar opposite personalities fall in love with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon; Watch

Shin Hye Sun, the noted South Korean actress who is known for taking on varied roles on screen will soon be seen in a new romance K-drama, Dear Hyeri with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon. Dear Hyeri is set to have a premiere soon and to increase the excitement a new teaser has been dropped highlighting Shin Hye Sun’s varied relationships with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon in the new romance.

On August 28, 2024, Dear Hyeri unveiled its third teaser glimpsing Shin Hye Sun’s polar opposite personalities Joo Eun Ho and Joo Hyeri, and their romances with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon.

The teaser begins with Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Eun Ho making a heartbreaking announcement where she says she hates Hyun Oh (Jung Hyun Oh played by Lee Jin Wook) with tears in her eyes.

Joo Eun Ho and Jung Hyun Oh go through a painful breakup after an 8-year-long relationship, their separation is shown when they stand apart unable to reconcile. She also adds that she hates him because “I can’t have him” hinting at a deeper reason for their separation.

The teaser then turns to Joo Eun Ho’s other happier personality Joo Hyeri who confidently confesses that she likes Kang Joo Yeon (Kang Hoon) and says that‘s why she wanted to know him better. A split scene shows them having a heart-fluttering moment.

The contrasting romances being experienced by Shin Hye Sun’s 2 polar opposite personas are different as well, with Jung Hyun Oh, she is facing the pain of separation while with Kang Joo Yeon is filled with heart-fluttering moments.

Furthermore, Shin Hye Sun as Joo Eun Ho asks someone if her other part “Hyeri seem happy?” adds to intrigue whether she feels empty herself and whether her other part is the only one who manages to be happy.

Finally, Dear Hyeri teaser shows a tearful Hyun Oh leaving a teary Eun Ho alone to cry alone in his car further adding to the curiosity as to why they can’t reconcile when they clearly love each other. In the end, we hear Shin Hye Sun asking if one knows how much one has to hate something to give up something one wants so badly, hinting at her breakup.

Watch Dear Hyeri’s 3rd teaser here:

Meanwhile, Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on ENA on September 23, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). Dear Hyeri follows the story of a washed-up TV announcer, Joo Eun Ho who suffers from dissociative identity disorder due to a sad past.

