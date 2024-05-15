Chris Hemsworth is speaking up on behalf of Marvel. Some famous directors including Quentin Tarantino have criticized Marvel Studios in the past.

Hemsworth reacted to the criticism the Marvel movies received from well-known directors. The star used the director’s work as an example before snapping back. This is what Chris Hemsworth said in defense of the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth reacts to criticism of the MCU

Chris Hemsworth has responded to the criticism from directors who took shots at the MCU films. Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Francis Ford Coppola shared their opinions about the current MCU movie. Chris Hemsworth came to the studio’s defense by pointing out that every movie these directors worked on wasn’t successful. “Those guys had films that didn’t work too — we all have,” Chris pointed out.

He added, "When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?" The directors whose work is critically acclaimed did not speak in favor of the superhero movies. They criticized the movies with Scorsese even telling The Guardian that the Marvel movies are "not cinema."

Chris Hemsworth talks about Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth clapped back at the criticism but also took the opportunity to be retrospective. The actor last appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder which featured Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor. The actor admitted that the movie’s success was due to multiple reasons. "I got caught up in the improv and wackiness,” he admitted.

The actor also explained how he became a parody of himself. He reflected on his performance in the movie. "I didn’t stick the landing," he said. Thor: Love and Thunder reportedly grossed $760.9 million worldwide.

Chris Hemsworth is set to appear in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. George Miller, the director of the movie, endlessly praised Chris as an actor in an interview with Pinkvilla. Miller gushed about the Australian actor saying he was “very talented, gifted actor and highly intelligent.” The movie’s cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy and Tom Hardy. The movie is set to hit the theaters on 23 May 2024.

