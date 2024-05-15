Exploring Who Is Sister Francesca In the Dune Books

The Dune films, released in two parts, have grossed over $1.1 billion so far. The second film, released in March, followed in March. Dennis Villeneuve directed the films, and a third film is in the works.

A web series titled Dune: Prophecy is in the making. This upcoming American science fiction television series set in the Dune universe created by Frank Herbert, for the streaming service Max. Indian actress, Tabu has been cast in a recurring role in the Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy. Tabu will essay the role of Sister Francesca. The series' team is yet to announce a release date.

Exploring who is Sister Francesca

Following the seismic success of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two earlier this year, the highly-anticipated HBO Max prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, has just dropped a bombshell casting update: Indian cinema legend Tabu has joined the ensemble in a recurring role, according to Variety.

Tabu's character, Sister Francesca is described as "strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital". The series was initiated originally in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood. Dune: Prophecy will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel.

Dune: Prophecy, originally called Dune: The Sisterhood, will follow the story of two Harkonnen sisters, who face existential threats and forge the legendary Bene Gesserit order. The series, set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, promises a thrilling journey through the rich universe of Frank Herbert's sci-fi franchise.

This will be the third time Tabu has worked in a Hollywood film, the other two films being Namesake and Life of Pi. She also has prior experience working in the English cinema medium with the British television series Suitable Boy.

A brief about Tabu

Tabu on November 4, 1971, is an Indian actress known for her roles in Hindi films. She is considered one of the most accomplished in Hindi cinema, often portraying troubled women in both mainstream and independent films. Tabu has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and the Padma Shri in 2011, making her a highly regarded figure in the industry.

Tabu had her first credited role as a teenager in Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan (1985) and played her first leading role in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991). In 1994, she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the Hindi action drama Vijaypath.

She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for playing a young woman affected by the Punjab insurgency in the political thriller Maachis (1996). Also in 1996, she had commercial successes in Ninne Pelladata, Kadhal Desam, Saajan Chale Sasural and Jeet. Further box-office hits came with the dramas Iruvar , Border (both 1997), Biwi No.1 ,Hum Saath-Saath Hain (both 1999), Kandukondain Kandukondain and Hera Pheri (both 2000).

Tabu gained acclaim for portraying troubled women in Virasat (1997), Hu Tu Tu (1999), and Astitva (2000), all of which won her Filmfare Critics Awards; and as a bar dancer in Chandni Bar (2001) which earned her a second National Film Award. This acclaim continued with her roles in the romantic comedy Cheeni Kum (2007) which earned her a record fourth Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, and the adapted Shakespearean tragedies—Maqbool (2004) and Haider (2014), the latter earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Tabu expanded to American cinema with The Namesake (2006) and Life of Pi (2012). Her biggest commercial successes in India came with the comedies Golmaal Again (2017), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Crew (2024), the action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), and the crime thrillers Andhadhun (2018) and Drishyam 2 (2022).

