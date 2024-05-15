PIC: Priyanka Chopra drops mother of all throwbacks with Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif; says ‘Babies'

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif share one of the most adored friendships in the film industry. The duo often showcase their support for each other on social media, much to the delight of their fans. The actresses were also set to collaborate on the film Jee Le Zaraa, but currently there are no updates on it.

Recently, Priyanka walked down memory lane and shared an epic throwback picture with Katrina.

Priyanka Chopra shares an old picture with Katrina Kaif

Today, May 15, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture with Katrina Kaif. In the photo, PC and Kat were seen wearing ethnic blouses paired with denim pants. The duo posed together stylishly for the camera with a smile.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Woah.. dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but.. babies.. @katrinakaif.”

Have a look at Priyanka’s story!

About Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s collaboration for Jee Le Zaraa

The film Jee Le Zaara was officially announced in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. A road trip movie, directed by Farhan Akhar, JLZ was supposed to go on floors in 2022. However, it got delayed, and it is currently unknown when the film will begin.

In her film announcement post on Instagram, Priyanka expressed the bond she shared with Katrina and Alia. She stated, “There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!”

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped filming for her American action comedy, Heads of State. She is currently spending time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. Soon, she will begin working on The Bluff and the second season of the web series Citadel.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, for which she garnered immense acclaim. Announcements of her upcoming projects are awaited by fans.

