ILLIT, TWS land at top spots in May rookie idol group brand reputation rankings; BABYMONSTER follows

In May's rookie idol group brand reputation rankings, ILLIT, TWS, and BABYMONSTER have landed in the top three spots. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the latest brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups this month.

These rankings were derived from examining consumer engagement, media exposure, interaction levels, and community awareness indexes across a range of rookie idol groups. The data was collected from April 2 to May 2, focusing exclusively on idols who made their debut in 2023 or later.

Top 5 of May rookie idol group brand reputation rankings

ILLIT claimed the top spot on this month’s list with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,335,252, marking a remarkable increase of 253.52 percent compared to last month. Key phrases like Magnetic, attraction, and Billboard featured prominently in their keyword analysis, while their highest-ranking related terms included charming, popular, and all-kill. The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed an outstanding score of 87.54 percent positive reactions.

TWS secured the second spot for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,377,016, marking a notable increase of 41.78 percent since April. Previously, in April, the rookie group TWS topped the list with a brand reputation index of 3,087,252. High-ranking phrases in TWS's keyword analysis of April were plot twist, SEVENTEEN, and boyhood pop, while their top-related terms included release, surpass, and advertise. Furthermore, the group's positivity-negativity analysis revealed an impressive score of 86.57 percent positive reactions.

BABYMONSTER surged to third place after experiencing an astounding 287.56 percent increase in their brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 3,252,218 for May. In April, they held the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 839,160, reflecting a 35.55 percent increase in their score since March.

ZEROBASEONE rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,555,709, demonstrating a notable 103.65 percent increase in their score since last month. In April, the group occupied the seventh spot.

Finally, RIIZE secured the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 1,420,204, showcasing a remarkable 101.33 percent surge in their score since April. In April, they trailed just behind ZEROBASEONE in the 8th spot.

Top 30 of rookie idol group brand reputation rankings

ILLIT TWS BABYMONSTER ZEROBASEONE RIIZE KISS OF LIFE UNIS BOYNEXTDOOR Big Ocean tripleS YOUNG POSSE NOWADAYS eite Geenius UNICODE Candy Shop The Wind SPIA EVNNE FANTASY BOYS RESCENE Loossemble POW xikers Catch The Young NiziU BEWAVE ADYA n.SSign TIOT

