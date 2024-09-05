BLACKPINK's Jennie SPOTTED by Chinese fan allegedly shooting for new project; see CLIP

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has once again set the internet abuzz after being spotted by a sharp-eyed fan in China, allegedly filming for an exciting new project. The sighting has sparked a wave of speculation and excitement among her global fanbase, who are eagerly awaiting what the multi-talented star has up her sleeve next.

The Chinese fan, who managed to capture a brief clip of Jennie on set, shared it on social media, and it didn’t take long for the video to go viral. In the clip, Jennie can be seen dressed in stylish yet understated attire, exuding her signature charm and grace, as she seemingly engages with the crew alongside a vanity van in a surrounding that appears to be a professional shoot set. While details about the project remain shrouded in mystery, fans are already buzzing with theories ranging from a new music video to a possible acting role.

Jennie’s solo career has been on a roll lately. Earlier this year, she confirmed that she has been diligently working on a solo album, which she hopes to release before the year ends. Her fans have been eagerly waiting for this comeback, and this latest sighting only adds fuel to the fire.

In March 2024, Jennie collaborated with American rapper Matt Champion on the song Slow Motion, which was a part of Champion's debut studio album Mika's Laundry. Following this, she joined forces with South Korean rapper Zico on the hit single Spot! released in April 2024. The song was a massive success, topping charts in South Korea and making significant waves internationally. Jennie’s role in the music video further showed her star power, making Spot! her second chart-topping single after her debut solo hit SOLO in 2018.

Beyond music, Jennie has also ventured into the world of variety shows. Recently, it was confirmed that she will make a special appearance on JTBC’s show My Name is Gabriel. The BLACKPINK member will portray Maria, a 96-year-old Italian farmhouse owner, in a cameo that is set to air later this month. Fans are eagerly anticipating Jennie’s transformation into this unique character, as she engages in activities like cooking and hosting guests on the show.

Additionally, Jennie was part of the variety show Apartment 404, where she joined an ensemble cast including Yoo Jae Sook and Lee Jung Ha. As fans continue to speculate about Jennie’s mysterious new project, one thing is clear: whether in music, acting, or variety shows, Jennie continues to shine as one of the most versatile and beloved stars in the global entertainment industry.

