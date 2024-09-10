'Invincible trio': BTS' J-Hope poses with military mates after winning Grand Prize at Strong Warrior Army contest

J-Hope, a name synonymous with sunshine and positive energy, has once again demonstrated his boundless spirit, this time, in the South Korean military. Known affectionately as "Hobi" by fans worldwide, BTS’ J-Hope has just added another accolade to his impressive list of achievements. Recently, a photo surfaced of J-Hope alongside his military mates, collectively nicknamed as ‘The Invincible Trio,’ after he clinched the Grand Prize at the Strong Warrior, Army contest earlier in June, this year. With his discharge set for mid-October, J-Hope is leaving an impressive mark on his military career, proving he is as unstoppable in uniform as he is on stage.

The photo of the trio, standing tall with beaming smiles, has quickly made its rounds on social media, bringing a sense of pride to ARMYs (BTS fans) around the world.

Take a look at the photo here;

Since enlisting as an active duty soldier on April 18, 2023, J-Hope, formally recognized as Sergeant Jung Hoseok, has been making a mark in the South Korean military. After completing his basic training at the Army A Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon Province in May 2023, he was appointed as an assistant training instructor with the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju. His military journey has been characterized by dedication, resilience, and, as this recent contest win shows, a commitment to excellence.

Meanwhile, earlier in March 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released a six-part docuseries titled HOPE ON THE STREET, which, along with the special album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, delved deep into J-Hope's artistic roots and street dance background. Recorded prior to his enlistment, these projects highlighted his unwavering passion for dance and creativity, featuring collaborations with renowned artists like Gaeko and Yoon Mirae.

Take a look at J-Hope’s photos at HOPE ON THE STREET pop-up here;

As J-Hope nears the end of his military service, the anticipation among fans is palpable. With just a month left before his much-awaited discharge in mid-October, Hobi's enduring spirit, unwavering dedication, and endless charm continue to shine through. From the global stage to the military field, J-Hope proves time and again that he is, indeed, invincible.

