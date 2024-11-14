‘Planned to congratulate him’: Kim Jaejoong reveals truth behind adding BTS’ Jin's military discharge to his calendar

Kim Jaejoong has been having an active year with his TV comeback and new self-produced girl group. But amid the busy schedule, he didn’t forget BTS’ Jin’s discharge from his military service. But why did he add the date to his calendar? In a recent fan interaction, the ex-TVXQ member revealed it himself.

On November 13, Kim Jaejoong revealed his June calendar on Bubble, which had a date marked. It was June 12, the date BTS’ Jin got discharged from the military. Fans were curious to know why he added the date to his calendar. The singer revealed that although they are not close friends, he just planned to congratulate the BTS member for completing his 18-month-long mandatory military service.

The revelation has won fans’ hearts, who are now urging Kim Jaejoong to invite Jin on his talk show. Although the two K-pop idols are from a completely different generation and they also have a 7-year age gap, it will be interesting to see their interaction.

Check out Kim Jaejoong’s June calendar here:

Kim Jaejoong is a former member of TVXQ, a second-generation K-pop boy band. In 2013, he made his solo debut with his first mini-album, I. Since then, he has been building a solid discography with successful releases.

Advertisement

Before his solo debut, he kicked off his journey as an actor in 2009 with the Korean-Japanese film Postman to Heaven. In the following years, he starred in dramas like Triangle, Spy, Manhole, Protect the Boss, and more.

This year, he made his small-screen comeback with a lead role in Bad Memory Eraser. The drama premiered on August 2 and concluded its run on September 21.

Apart from music and acting, Kim Jaejoong is also a businessman who established his own agency, iNKODE Official. He also launched a self-produced girl group named SAY MY NAME, who made their debut on October 16 with a self-titled EP.

On the other hand, BTS’ Jin is currently gearing up for the release of his first solo album Happy. It will be unveiled on November 15. This will mark his first solo release in two years.

ALSO READ: Song Jae Rim’s death: We Got Married co-star Kim So Eun’s social media bombarded with concerned comments