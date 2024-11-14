Song Jae Rim’s death: We Got Married co-star Kim So Eun’s social media bombarded with concerned comments

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and death.

Song Jae Rim’s untimely demise has broken the hearts of many. The actor, who was gearing up to make his big-screen comeback, suddenly bid farewell to the world. Although the reason for his death is still not confirmed, the whole K-content world is mourning the passing of just a 39-year-old beloved actor. Fans are now checking on Kim So Eun, with whom the late actor collaborated on We Got Married.

Following the heartbreaking passing of Song Jae Rim, many fans are concerned about Kim So Eun’s well-being. On her Instagram profile, fans are asking about how she is doing following the tragic news, urging her to look after herself. Many have also consoled her saying that mourning is her right and fans are there to support her in this difficult time.

However, some people have reacted to it differently, saying that fans shouldn’t flood her social media with so many comments and give her some space the process this.

“Guys, despite your grief please be more respectful of what you comment here. Fyi So Eun is not his real wife and not his gf either. It's okay to reminisce about the past a bit, but please consider her position as well. If she makes a different post for him then go ahead but until then, give her some space,” a comment read.

The duo starred together as the lead for one of the most popular dramas We Got Married. It was reported later, that the duo spent time as a married couple in real life too, leading to their heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry. They also won the Best Couple at the 2014 MBC Entertainment Awards. Their synergy was so good that it even sparked real-life dating rumors. Although nothing as such was confirmed, their on-screen pairing was the talk of the town for many years.

Even after the drama, Song Jae Rim and Kim So Eun were known to have been good friends and supported each other’s works throughout the years. Just two months ago, the actress even went to watch the late actor’s musical and posted a selfie with him. Needless to say, the tragic news has also broken her heart like the rest of ours.

