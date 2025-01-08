'Please take good...': BLACKPINK's Rosé supports teammate Jisoo's Boyfriend on Demand shoot, by sending food truck to set

BLACKPINK's Rosé shows support for her Jisoo unnie by sending a foodtruck in the set of Jisoo's upcoming romance comedy thriller drama Boyfriend on Demand. The foodtruck also included a banner, with a sweet message from Rosé to the staff of the drama. The banner read, "Boyfriend on Demand’s staff, have a happy New Year. Please take good care of our Jisoonie! - from Rosé. Jisoonie is treating, enjoy!"

Through the message, the thoughtful and caring BLACKPINK vocalist not only sent everyone new year greetings, but showed her love towards her fellow group member. Her requesting the people on the set to look after Jisoo during the filming through the banner of the foodtruck was a nice gesture. BLACKPINK members are known for their close-knit bond and for being each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Rosés kind gesture of sending a foodtruck on the set of Boyfriend on Demand was appreciated by the BLACKPINK's eldest. She posted an Instagram story regarding the same, with a picture of the truck and by adding Rosé's latest solo track APT. She also wrote the lyrics of APT. in the story, but changed it to tteokbokki, as the foodtruck consists of the Korean delicacy. She also wrote thank you by tagging Rosé in the post.

Though the four members of BLACKPINK—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa had't gotten a lot of chances to get together since their 2022 Born Pink era and focused primarily on their solo careers, they kept supporting each other's individual pursuits, be it through performing tiktok challenges of their new song releases or promoting them in any other way. They will reunite in 2025 for releasing new music and BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) can't keep calm.

As for Jisoo's individual projects, she is currently shooting for K-dramas Boyfriend on Demand and Newtopia. Boyfriend on Demand will see her in a challenging role as Kang Young Joo, who will fight a zombie outbreak in Seoul with Lee Jae Yoon (Seo In Guk). The release date of the 10-episode drama is not out yet.

