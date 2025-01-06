BLACKPINK's Jisoo-Park Jung Min's Newtopia, Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah's Knock Off and more; VOTE for most-anticipated 2025 K-drama

Get ready fans because 2025 has a lot of exciting K-drama lined up. Newtopia, Melo Movie, Good Boy, Knock Off, Wife of a 21st Century Prince, and more; which of these high-profile K-dramas are you most excited for?

First, Newtopia (formerly known as Influenza), a zombie drama starring Jisoo and Park Jung Min. Needless to say, it is one of the highly-anticipted releases of 2025. Not only fans are looking forward to the BLACKPINK member's first acting comeback since Snowdrop, but there's also much excitement to witness the chemistry with the Hellbound actor. In this drama, Jisoo and Park Jung Min will play lovers whose romance is interrupted by a sudden zombie attack. Newtopia is now set to be released on February 7.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun, who made headlines with his explosively successful 2024 drama Queen of Tears, is scheduled for another high-profile release. He will be starring in Knock Off with Jo Bo Ah, a drama set in the IMF crisis in Korea. It will most likely premiere in the first half of this year.

There's much excitement for Wife of a 21st Century Prince. This exciting romance drama will feature IU and Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles. The tentative release schedule is set for April of this year.

Melo Movie, Motel California, Good Boy, Can This Love be Translated, Seochodong, My Dearest Nemesis, All the Love You Wish For, and more K-dramas are scheduled for premiere this year. Which one of them are you most looking forward to? Vote below.

