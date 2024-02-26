Red Velvet's Seulgi, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, fellow NCT Members, and more support Taeyong's solo debut concert

On February 24 and February 25, Taeyong hosted his inaugural solo concert titled TY TRACK for two consecutive nights at the Olympic Hall in Seoul. Numerous members of NCT, as well as Taeyong's celebrity friends, attended his solo concert to express their support and encouragement.

Idols show up to support NCT’s Taeyong

Numerous K-pop idols came together to commemorate NCT's Taeyong as he embarked on his inaugural solo concert over two days in Seoul. Titled TY TRACK, the concert took place at the Olympic Hall and saw a packed venue filled with enthusiastic fans, alongside some of the industry's top stars. Taeyong's fellow bandmates from NCT showed unwavering solidarity and support throughout both days of the concert. Johnny and Mark attended the first day, while Yuta made a special trip back from Japan to join in celebrating his bandmate during the second day of the concert.

On Day 1 of the concert, Taeyong took backstage photos with his bandmates Mark, Jaehyun, Johnny, and Haechan, all of whom showed their support by attending his performance that night.

Members from another NCT subunit also graced the concert with their presence. Jisung attended the show on the second day, while all the members of WayV joined in to celebrate Taeyong's solo debut. Ten, despite his busy schedule with his own solo debut, still made it to the first day of the concert. Additionally, Ten joined them directly at the concert venue after his appearance on Music Core earlier in the day. The rest of the NCT members showed their support by attending the second day's show, highlighting the strong unity within the NCT family.

The sole female idol on the roster was Red Velvet's Seulgi. She not only graced the concert with her presence on the second day but also contributed to the show through a VCR she filmed with the NCT star. Additionally, SEVENTEEN's Woozi made an appearance. Taeyong expressed gratitude to Woozi for attending such an important day, referring to him as a "music friend" and acknowledging his renowned production skills. Dancers Bada Lee, Tatter, and Leejung Lee from Street Woman Fighter were also present at the second show.

Meanwhile, Taeyong is gearing up for his solo comeback with his second mini-album titled TAP, scheduled for release on February 26 at 6 PM KST. The album's concept delves into the singer's alter ego, TY, as he embarks on a journey to discover it. On February 21, 2024, NCT's Taeyong treated fans to a highlight medley of his upcoming solo album, TAP. Unlike traditional highlight medleys, Taeyong presented the songs through a live performance format, creating a special mini-concert experience for his fans.

