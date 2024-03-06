BLACKPINK's Jennie, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan face airport chaos ahead of Paris Fashion Week departure; netizens react

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan recently encountered dangerous situations at Incheon Airport due to overwhelming crowds, sparking concerns among netizens. Despite ongoing discussions about airport safety for idols, little action has been taken, prompting frustration among fans and the public.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan’s chaotic Paris Fashion Week departure

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan recently encountered concerning situations at Incheon Airport, raising alarms about the safety of idols during airport appearances. Both stars attending Paris Fashion Week were met with overwhelming crowds of fans and media upon their arrival.

Jennie, arriving on March 2, and Jeonghan, on March 4, were scheduled for a customary photo session at the airport, commonly arranged for idols attending high-profile events. However, the situation took a dangerous turn as the excited crowds surged forward, forcing changes in the stars’ plans and prompting security interventions.

In particular, Jeonghan's case sparked heightened worries, marking his first public schedule since recovering from an injury. The force of the crowd's push caused visible distress among media outlets and reporters, struggling to maintain order amidst the chaotic scene.

Videos capturing the incidents circulated on social media, inciting anger among netizens. Despite longstanding concerns about airport safety for idols, the intensity of the recent incidents has reignited the conversation, with netizens expressing frustration over the lack of significant changes or improvements.

As the safety and well-being of idols during public appearances continue to be a paramount concern, the incidents involving Jennie and Jeonghan highlight the pressing need for enhanced security measures to ensure a safer environment for both the stars and the attending media.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé too faced massive mob during her departure for Paris Fashion Week

Earlier, BLACKPINK’s Rosé too faced chaos at Incheon International Airport as she departed for Paris Fashion Week, attracting a massive crowd of fans and press. Amid the fervent atmosphere, a commotion ensued, with fans reaching out to Rosé for a glimpse. Security guards aimed to maintain order, but tensions rose when a fan fell.

In a heartwarming viral moment, Rosé, visibly startled, paused to ask the fallen fan, “Are you okay?”

Fans lauded her compassion, praising her as genuinely kind and prioritizing their well-being. Despite the potential danger, the incident was swiftly resolved, showcasing Rosé's deep care for her supporters and solidifying her empathetic reputation.

