POLL: Park Sung Hoon, Lee Chae Min, Lee Junho and more; VOTE for best male lead opposite YoonA in A Tyrant's Chef

Girls' Generation's YoonA has a flair for building a natural chemistry with all of her male K-drama leads. She was supposed to be seen in a fresh pairing with Squid Game's Park Sung Hoon. However, owing to the latest NSFW controversy of the actor, he had to opt out of the drama and Hierarchy's Lee Chae Min is reportedly in talks to replace him.

Park Sung Hoon received heavy backlash following his December 30 Instagram story of a cover poster of an AV parody, featuring Japanese actresses. Although he immediately deleted the story, the screenshots already went viral. His agency BH Entertainment revealed that Park Sung Hoon tried to report receiving the explicit concept through a DM to his manager when he accidentally reposted it on his story. He also apologized for it through a press conference.

However, things were already out of control by then and fans expressed their disappointment towards the actor, demanding a recasting of the male protagonist of A Tyrant's Chef. The situation escalated so much that the actor had to step down from the upcoming fantasy romance drama on January 11. Two days later, as per Korean media reports, Lee Chae Min was offered the role of the male lead and he is "positively reviewing" it. Would you like to see him opposite YoonA or her King the Land co-star Lee Junho or someone else? Choose from the list below:

Whom would you like to see as the male lead opposite YoonA in A Tyrant\'s Chef With the stepping down of Park Sung Hoon from A Tyrant's Chef, here's a list of actors to choose from as your favourite probable male protagonist opposite YoonA in the upcoming fantasy romance K-drama. Vote below. Lee Chae Min Park Sung Hoon Lee Junho Ji Chang Wook Woo Do Hwan Kim Soo Hyun Jung Hae In Wi Ha Joon

